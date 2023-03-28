Shirley St. Upery Mann

Shirley St. Upery Mann

Shirley St. Upery Mann went to meet her heavenly family March 15, 2023. She lived a full life of 102 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley St. Upery Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags