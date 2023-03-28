OBITUARY Shirley St. Upery Mann Mar 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shirley St. Upery Mann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shirley St. Upery Mann went to meet her heavenly family March 15, 2023. She lived a full life of 102 years old.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.She is survived by a daughter, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and son. To plant a tree in memory of Shirley St. Upery Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy