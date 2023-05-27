Shirley Romero Derouen

A Memorial Mass in honor of Shirley Romero Derouen will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, 6100 Avery Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560. A Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. and the Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m.

Shirley Romero Derouen, 86 years old, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home.

