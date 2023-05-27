A Memorial Mass in honor of Shirley Romero Derouen will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, 6100 Avery Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560. A Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. and the Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
Shirley Romero Derouen, 86 years old, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home.
Shirley retired from the Rosary House after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed being with her family, working in her flower beds, feeding everyone, praying and was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved so much.
She will be sadly missed by her son Aubrey Derouen (Stephanie); daughter Phyllis Aucoin (Jeffery); son Scott Derouen (Laura); grandchildren Brad Derouen (Shella), Ryan Derouen (Johanna), Nicole Peltier (Scott), Valerie Boudreaux (Joel), Seth Derouen (Hannah), Lucas Aucoin and Evan Aucoin; great-grandchildren Emma, Neveah, Keygan (Leslie), Leighton, Logan, Elliana, Lola, Kate, Owen, Anna, Caroline, John, Claire, Emma, Leah and two babies on the way.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Roland Derouen; parents Edwin and Anita Romero; siblings Larlene Landry, Armina Theroit, Wiltz Romero, Dorothy Dutile, Florita Meyers and James Romero; and mother and father-in-law Nicholas and Inez Derouen.
With her giving spirit, Shirley decided to donate her body to science to grow the knowledge of doctors and help our community in the future.
To continue with that giving spirit the family would like all donations sent to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503.
The family would like to send special thanks to her caregivers and special friends Mary Richardson, Annette Blanchard, Laurie Broussard, Charlene Schaubert and Rose Istre. She received amazing care from Mallory Guillot and Shemika with Hospice of Acadiana. These special people played an important role in making Shirley’s journey home peaceful.
