Shirley Nickerson Adams

A celebration of life for Minister Shirley Mae Nickerson Adams, 87, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA. Dr. Allen Randle pastor. Her sons Minister Malcolm Sr. and Pastor Keith Hector will co-officiate the service. Her Earthly resting place will be in Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Shirley entered the Lord’s rest on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Jeanerette. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15
Shirley Mae Nickerson Adams was born Friday, May 24, 1935, to the parents of Louis Sr. and Martha Archangel Nickerson at Iberia Parish Hospital in New Iberia. She was the eldest of seven children, Gilbert, Francis, Leona, Lewis, Jerry and Charles. Shirley loved and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized as a little girl by Pastor Harrison Jones at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia. She attended New Iberia Elementary, AB Simon Middle School and graduated from JB Henderson High School, Class of 1953.
Shirley married Melvin Hector, her first husband and had two sons. After her divorce she then married her second husband, Clifton Trotter and they moved from New Iberia to Southern California where they raised seven children, Keith, Kenneth, Martha, Malcolm, Jerry, Deryl and Derrick. They were all saved at an early age and became members of Normandie Church of Christ in Los Angeles, California.
Shirley was a homemaker until the passing of her then husband and soon after became employed as the first female black manager at McDonald’s and then JCPenney. Shirley would later become an Avon sales representative and beauty consultant. She married her third husband Sanford Adams whom preceded her in death. They enjoyed their life together in California. They were both employed at Holiday Village Cleaners in Inglewood. They eventually decided to move back to New Iberia where they became members of The Glorious Church and both served faithfully in the ministry to seek and save the lost. After his passing, Shirley became a member of River of Life Outreach, where her son Keith Hector was Pastor-Teacher, who ordained her as a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Shirley became ill and moved back to California for a couple years then moved back to New Iberia where she was admitted to Maison Teche Nursing Center. She was there for many years and was loved by all who cared for her until her recent passing.
Shirley leaves embracing the hearts of her children Keith (Dorothy) Hector, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kenneth Hector of Apache Junction, Arizona, Jerry (Toni) Trotter of Bossier City, Malcolm (Elaine) Trotter Sr. of Los Angeles, California and Deryl (Roshan) Trotter of San Bernadino, California; two siblings, Jerry (Betty) Nickersonof Moreno Valley, California and Charles (Glenda) Nickerson of Sacramento, California; a daughter-in-law Janelle Trotter of New Iberia; twenty grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by two children, Derrick Trotter and Martha Allen; three siblings, Louis Nickerson Sr., Gilbert Nickerson Sr. and Frances Sanders; a granddaughter Tamara Hector; and her maternal grandparents Jesse Archangel Sr. and Sadie Parker Archangel.
Shirley lived a full life and learned much in living. Her love for God was insurmountable and she committed her life to giving God her all, especially in being a witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She took the Lord’s charge to “go into all the world preaching the gospel” (Mark 16:15) and put it in action by starting first with her family, leading them to salvation. To know her was to know Jesus and how much she loved Him. She embodied the agape, unconditional, never-failing love of God. She was a mother to all who knew her and was always ready to impart wisdom through the knowledge of the word of God. She ran the race and kept the faith and we know that she received her crown of glory. God said to her on that day “Well done thy good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of the Lord.” She is taking her eternal rest and though we will deeply miss her, we know that we will see her again, because we have this hope in the Lord.