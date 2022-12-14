Shirley Nickerson Adams

A celebration of life for Minister Shirley Mae Nickerson Adams, 87, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA. Dr. Allen Randle pastor. Her sons Minister Malcolm Sr. and Pastor Keith Hector will co-officiate the service. Her Earthly resting place will be in Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.

