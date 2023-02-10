Shirley Jean Simon Tatford

A Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia to celebrate the life of Shirley Jean Simon Tatford, who died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Father Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, will celebrate the funeral liturgy with interment to follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.

A longtime resident of New Iberia, family and friends are invited to bid farewell to Shirley at 11 a.m. on February 11, 2023.

