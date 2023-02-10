A Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia to celebrate the life of Shirley Jean Simon Tatford, who died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Father Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, will celebrate the funeral liturgy with interment to follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, family and friends are invited to bid farewell to Shirley at 11 a.m. on February 11, 2023.
The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mrs. Tatford was born on November 3, 1935, in Lyons Point and moved to Winnie, Texas with her family where she received her education and graduated from East Chambers High School. She met and was married to Raymond Clarence Tatford on June 18, 1954, in Winnie and they moved to Louisiana in 1955, where their sons were born and reared.
Her early years in New Iberia were filled with the joy of being a stay-at-home wife and homemaker in support of her husband’s career, always ready with delicious home-cooked meals, fresh from her bountiful garden and cattle which they raised on their rural property.
She enjoyed volunteering at Catholic High School, St. Marcellus Catholic Church Parish, square dancing with friends and the numerous scouting and athletic endeavors of her three active sons. Later in her marriage, she furthered her education and began a 21-year career at B. F. Trappey Sons (eventually purchased by The McIlhenny Co.) where she worked in their business office until her retirement. She continued to enjoy volunteering at Iberia General Hospital ministering to any and all in need, singing in the Sacred Heart Church Choir with her husband, participating in a spirited weekly Pokeno group and traveling and gathering with her many friends and loving family.
Her life’s greatest pleasure in her golden years was that of being a devoted and wonderful “Mommee,” delighting in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to attend their activities and celebrate any occasion, always with her lovingly-baked pecan tarts or fresh carrot cake.
Survivors include two sons, Leander Ray Tatford and his wife Doris of Lafayette and Randal Scott Tatford and his wife Renee of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Willie Edwin Regan Tatford (Kristie), Jefferies Lee Tatford (Elyse), Byrnes Edward Tatford (Maria), Evan Shelby Tatford (Madeline) and Arielle Jean Tatford; eleven great-grandchildren, Nora Kate, Mae Martha, Joseph Jefferies, Leah Frances, Anna Kate, William Regan, Emmie Elyse, Dallas Edward, Ellet Louise, Eliza Lynne and Mary Madeline; two sisters, Helen Mary Simon Royer and Marylene Simon Williams, both of Winnie, Texas; seven godchildren, Robert James Royer, Melissa Simon Hodges, Robert Doucet, Kris Richert, Hershel Todd Williams, Susan Simon Broussard and Stephanie Jean Simon; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a special friend Martha Hathorn, who she lovingly helped to rear as one of her own children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Clarence Tatford; her son Monte Jerome Tatford; her parents Anastasia Bertrand and Arville Simon; and her siblings Venice Simon Gaspard, Wilfred Simon, Emory Joseph Simon, Yvonne Simon Gremillion, Ida Simon, Vance Simon, Luma Simon, Stafford Norris Simon, Delta Simon and Dalton Joseph Simon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the following organizations in Mrs. Tatford’s name, Hospice of Acadiana, Catholic High School in New Iberia, Our Lady of Fatima School in Lafayette and The Parkinson’s Foundation.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the care, support and kindnesses by so many excellent caregivers who consistently provided her with gentle and loving care, most notably, Consolata Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Willie Edwin Regan Tatford, Jefferies Lee Tatford, Byrnes Edward Tatford, Evan Shelby Tatford, and her godchildren Hershel Todd Simon and Robert James Royer. Honorary pallbearers will be her many Cross and Simon nephews.