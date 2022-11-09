JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Shirley Jean Clement, 88, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating the service. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be before the celebration of the Mass in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
A native of Dallas, Texas and resident of Jeanerette, Shirley J. Clement passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.
Shirley worked for many years as a paralegal. She was a very devout Catholic attending daily mass, volunteering her time in church taking care of the altar linens. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her nephew/godson Victor Guillotte, whom she loved to spoil him since he was a little boy.
Shirley is survived by nephew and godson Victor Guillotte (Jaci) of Jeanerette; nieces and nephews Jeffery Guillotte (Heather) of Slidell, Iva Lee Clement of Youngsville and Trey Clement (Stephanie) of Franklin; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; and one great-great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Iva Lee Harris Clement; siblings Doris Guillotte and Louis “Buddy” Clement.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Consolata Nursing Home for the love and support they have shared over the years.