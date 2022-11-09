Shirley J. Clement

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Shirley Jean Clement, 88, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating the service. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be before the celebration of the Mass in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

