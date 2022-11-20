Funeral services will be held for Sheila G. Romero, 60, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

