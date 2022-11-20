OBITUARY Sheila G. Romero Nov 20, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Sheila G. Romero, 60, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Entombment Funeral Service Christianity Worship Cemetery Sheila G. Romero Rosary Visitation