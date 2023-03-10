Shannon Lea Romero, a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home. At her passing she was 46.
A native and resident of Coteau, Shannon was born on September 30, 1976 to Gloria Louviere Romero and Harris Joseph Romero Sr. She was one of five children.
Shannon, lovingly known as ‘Pumpkin,’ was the most kind and pure hearted person anyone could have had the pleasure of knowing. She loved nearly everyone she came across and was always grateful for the help and compassion she received. Shannon was always sure to give thanks. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, playing Sudoku and playing the slot machines at Cypress Bayou Casino with her mother, grandmother, aunt Susie and Ms. Pat. Shannon was a beautiful soul who will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother Gloria Louviere Romero; brother Harris Joseph Romero Jr. and his fiancé Brena Eskine Romero; brother Jeremy Joseph Romero; sisters Eve Marie Romero and Ava Renee Romero; nieces and nephews Harris Joseph Romero III, Coy Steven Romero, Laken Mykah’ Romero and Carmen Claire Romero; and numerous aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father Harris Joseph Romero Sr.; paternal grandparents Elias and Louise Romero; and maternal grandparents Suberville and Ella Mae Louviere.