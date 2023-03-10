Shannon Lea Romero

Shannon Lea Romero

Shannon Lea Romero, a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home. At her passing she was 46.

A native and resident of Coteau, Shannon was born on September 30, 1976 to Gloria Louviere Romero and Harris Joseph Romero Sr. She was one of five children.

To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags