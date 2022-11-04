Sergio Mendoza

FRANKLIN—Funeral services will be held for Sergio “Chilango” Mendoza, 60, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.  

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, November 7, 2022.

