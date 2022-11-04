FRANKLIN—Funeral services will be held for Sergio “Chilango” Mendoza, 60, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, November 7, 2022.
A native of Mexico City, Mexico and resident of Franklin, Sergio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his home.
“Chilango” as he was affectionately known by his friends was a kind, well liked and hardworking man. He was the owner and operator of Chilango’s Tire Shop of New Iberia. In his free time, Sergio, accompanied by his wife Goldie and mother-in-law Helen would take random road trips and make lasting memories. Sergio was an avid Chihuahua breed owner and loved spending time with them, especially Taco. Sergio was a loving husband, friend to all and never met a stranger and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Goldie Mendoza of Franklin; children Andres Amado Mendoza Valdez (Paola), Sandra Mendoza Valdez (Cesar), Sergio Mendoza Valdez (Alma) and Sergio Eduardo Mendoza Gonzalez (Alejandra) all of Mexico; stepchildren Joseph Rogers III and Lacie Dowdy, both of New Iberia and Jeremy Dowdy of Tennessee; twelve grandchildren in Mexico; and four step-grandchildren in New Iberia; siblings Clementina, Eduardo, Feliciano, Gregorio, Olga, Olvera, Martha, Lorenzo, Minerva, Marcela, Maria, Rafael all of Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Amando Mendoza Cazares and Flora Olvera Gonzalez.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lacie Dowdy, Louis LeBlanc, Wesley Menard, Alfredo Carrillo, Dario Fernandez and Mauricio Becerra.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Rogers III and Jeremy Dowdy.
The family would like to thank the University Medical Center of New Orleans and Heart of Hospice for all of their care and compassion.