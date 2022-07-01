A home-going celebration for Ms. Selina Mae Antoine, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Glory Victory Full Gospel Church, 321 Halphen Street, with Dr. Bishop Harold Antoine, eulogist officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The visitation will resume at Glory Victory Full Gospel Church at 9:45 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
“Slim,” as Selina was affectionately known by many, was an active member of Glory Victory Church. She served as the secretary of Glory Victory Church for 32-1/2 years, attended Jonas Henderson High School, graduated from Word of Faith Ministries Bible College and was a tax preparer for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Perly Zeno of New Iberia, Ken Zeno (Cartessa) of Houston, Texas, Christopher Zeno (Twanna), Shawn Zeno (Myesha) and Lloyd Zeno (Ebony) of New Iberia; loving daughter she reared Brittany Chanette of New Iberia; three sisters, Laura Miller (Bobby) of Dallas, Texas, Dynella Miller (Raymond) and Susie Antoine of New Iberia; four brothers, Dr. Bishop Harold Antoine (Clara), Kennon Antoine (Gwen) and Carlos Antoine (Cheryl) all of New Iberia and Lloyd Antoine Jr. (Vickie) of Dallas, Texas; a nephew she cherished and loved as a son Pastor Dion Antoine of New Iberia; godchild Prophet Zephiniah Antoine; best friend Cathy Celestine; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Antoine and Orelia Vital Antoine; brother Tyrone Chanette; and sister Orelia Antoine.
Active pallbearers are Ken Zeno Jr., Clyde Wiltz, Antonio Francis, Devon Viltz, Derrick Wiggins and Shaquille Nicholas.
Honorary pallbearers are Trent Viltz, Ken Zeno, Lloyd Zeno, Shawn Zeno, Christopher Zeno Sr., Kerry Tripeaux, Christopher Zeno Jr., Kalen Thomas, Kaleb Thomas, Shemar Zeno and Wilder Breaux.