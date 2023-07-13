OBITUARY Scott Yeager Jul 13, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Scott Yeager, 57, who died on July 10, 2023.Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Scott Yeager as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save