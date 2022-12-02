OBITUARY Sayfon Kongmani Dec 2, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Sayfon Kongmani, 42, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory.Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Sayfon Kongmani as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fletcher Cremation Funeral Service Southwest Louisiana Crematory Visitation Noon