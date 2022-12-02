Funeral services for Sayfon Kongmani, 42, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

