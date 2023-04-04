A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Sandra Polk, 63, the former Sandra Thomas, was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard as celebrant officiating. Entombment was held at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA.
Visitation hours were observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Saint Edward Catholic Church. A Rosary was recited at 11:30 a.m.
Mrs. Sandra Thomas Polk was a native of Parks and resident of New Iberia. She transitioned at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her residence.
Sandra Polk was the epitome of what we called “a phenomenal woman.” Sandra was a 1977 graduate of Breaux Bridge Senior High School. She attended college and graduated in 1987 from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now currently occupied as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After college, she attained her license with the State of Louisiana and became a licensed practical nurse. She was employed at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Dauterive Hospital and Iberia Medical Center. She had been in the healthcare industry for 30 plus years. She was always poised, professional and kind to others. Sandra had a love for animals, family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband James Kenward Polk Jr. of New Iberia; two adopted daughters, Froilaline Villanueva and Krizel Aquino both of New Iberia; three grandsons, Christian Villanueva, Gabriel Villanueva and Keifer Aquino all of New Iberia; one brother, Michael J. I. Thomas of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Emily A. T. Thibodeaux (Joseph) of Breaux Bridge and Ada M.T. Washington (Clifton) of Parks; six godchildren, Demarcus Thomas, Christina Charles, Christie P. Brown, Brandon Washington, Woodrow Compton and Latin Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Samuel Joseph Thomas Sr. and Mary Verina Ledet Thomas; in-laws Mr. James and Mrs. Louise Polk Sr.; three brothers, Johnathan Thomas, Eugene Samuel Joseph Thomas Jr. and Jerome Thomas Sr.; maternal grandparents Octave Ledet and Olivia Goody Ledet; paternal grandparents Causby Hamic Sr. and Ada Thomas.
Active pallbearers were Brandon Washington, Christopher Thibodeaux, Demarcus Thomas, Eugene Thomas III, Earl Jackson Jr., Miachael “Blue” Polk, Kelvin J. Polk and Elvin Pomier.
Honorary pallbearers were Michael G. Polk, Kelvin Polk, Joseph Thibodeaux, Michael Thomas, Shelby Joseph, Christian Villanueva, Gabriel Villanueva, Keiffer Aquino, Clifton Vaslin, Gabriel Rochelle, Woodrow Compton, Damon Wilson and Quincy Washington.