Sandra Thomas Polk

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Sandra Polk, 63, the former Sandra Thomas, was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard as celebrant officiating. Entombment was held at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA.  

Visitation hours were observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Saint Edward Catholic Church. A Rosary was recited at 11:30 a.m.

