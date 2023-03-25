OBITUARY Sandra Polk Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Sandra Polk, 63, who died at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her residence in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts