Sandra J. Guillot

LOREAUVILLE—A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas and resident of Loreauville, Sandra (Sandi) Guillot passed away peacefully, at 1 a.m. at her residence in Loreauville on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A celebration of Sandi Guillot’s life, 80, will be conducted on from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the home of Sandra Guillot located at 110 North Main Street in Loreauville.

