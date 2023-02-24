Sandra J. Guillot

LOREAUVILLE—A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas and resident of Loreauville, Sandra (Sandi) Guillot passed away peacefully, at 1 a.m. at her residence in Loreauville on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
A celebration of Sandi Guillot’s life, 80, will be conducted on from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the home of Sandra Guillot located at 110 North Main Street in Loreauville.
She was a friend, confidant, caregiver and a second mom and like a grandparent to many of her nieces, nephews and others. She lived in Loreauville for over 24 years and was known by many and loved by all.
David and Kristine were her world. She loved caring for them as well as anyone in need of help and expected nothing in return. She had the heart and spirit of a nurturer and most of all she was a kind soul.
Sandi is survived by her brothers Joel Scarborough of Arkansas and Mark Hano of Slidell; her nephew David Becht; niece Kristine Spiers; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emory Scarborough and Jessie Hano; and her siblings William Hano, Susan Lendermon, Pamela Becht and Kathy Werner.
The family would like to thank both Hope Hospice and Agnes’s Loving Care for their kindness and support they shared with Sandi during her time of illness.