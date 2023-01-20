Sandra Albert Boudreaux, our dear mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend to so many, gently closed her eyes to this Earthly life and entered into eternal glory Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with her daughters at her side. At her passing she was 71.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Sandra at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garret Savoie will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home, with the Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. dismissal on Friday.
Sandra was born August 16, 1951, in New Iberia to the late Louise Boudreaux Albert and the late Oliver Albert Sr. and was one of four children born to that union. She met the man of her dreams, Robert “Bobby” Boudreaux, and together raised two wonderful daughters in a faith filled home. Sandra and Bobby were longtime parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and faithfully attended Mass as a family.
Along with being a wife and mother, Sandra worked outside the home for 30 plus years with Dr. Cornelius Voorhies as a dental hygenist and with The Woodlands Learning Barn caring for children. Tiffany and Nicole recalled how much she loved being with the children and the times that Bobby would visit her and spend more time spoiling the little ones than visiting with her. The parents absolutely loved Mrs. Sandra and knew that their children were loved and well cared for.
And as much of a sweet and compassionate lady that she was, Sandra was also a quite the marksman when it came to shooting sporting clays. Some of her most notable tournaments she competed in were placing second in the Indian Bayou Fire Department Women’s Individual, placing third in the Ladies Five Stand Event for the Ninth Annual Lafayette Oilman’s Sporting Clays Shoot and placing first for the tenth annual shoot the following year, something she was very proud of.
Vacations with family were something that Sandra especially enjoyed and it was no surprise that the beach was her favorite place to be, no matter the destination. Whether sitting on the beaches of Galveston with an ice chest and bag of Funyuns or relaxing under an umbrella in the white sands of Destin, she was happy. Shopping was also a time for bonding with her girls. Tiffany and Nicole reminisced about their annual Black Friday shopping sprees, Bobby in tow making trouble and laughs, antiquing and the many mother-daughter lunches they shared. And let’s not forget how proud she was to be “Maw” to her beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was at its best when surrounded with the ones she loved so dearly.
Our dear mother is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with Bobby and all of her family gone on before her. We are saddened by her passing, but rejoice in knowing that she has eternal peace and rest and that we have the promise of one day being reunited with her again. Until we meet again. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Tiffany Boudreaux Buteaux and husband Kevin Buteaux and Nicole Reneé Boudreaux; her grandchildren Chris Buteaux and wife Chantelle, Kevin Zachary Robert Buteaux, Camden Lynn Tyler and Zoie Paige Tyler; her great-grandchildren Laikyn Jade Doucet, Nash Robert Buteaux, Harper Blakye Tyler and Kamille Grace Tyler; her brothers and sisters Oliver Albert Jr., Rita Joyce Albert Toucheque Henry and Perry Albert; and her companion Keith Berard.
Along with her parents, she is reunited with her loving husband Robert “Bobby” Boudreaux.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Buteaux, Kevin “ZR” Buteaux, Camden Tyler, Dylan Albert, Cody Albert and Wendell Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Buteaux, Perry Albert, Oliver Albert Jr. and Keith Berard.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of The Carpenter House at St. Joseph’s Hospice for their compassion and care shown to Sandra and our family. We also ask that you to please consider a memorial contribution in Sandra’s name to The Carpenter House, 923 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Sandra’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
