Sandra Albert Boudreaux

Sandra Albert Boudreaux, our dear mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend to so many, gently closed her eyes to this Earthly life and entered into eternal glory Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with her daughters at her side. At her passing she was 71.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Sandra at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garret Savoie will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Mausoleum.

