Samantha Michelle Dugas, affectionately known by family and friends as “Sami” or “Xena,” passed away unexpectedly and too soon on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Gonzales. At her passing she was 23.
A memorial service was celebrated for Sami at 1 pm. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Pastor Armand Prentis officiated. Interment was held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends was held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Samantha was born on June 29, 1999, in Griffin, Georgia and was raised by a family who loved and adored her more than anything in the world.
Sami was a kind and easygoing young woman who never hesitated to offer help to anyone or anything in need. She loved caring for children and animals and often went out of her way to make sure that they were well taken care of and loved. Sami often took time to enjoy the simple things in life, such as butterflies and took advantage of every day.
Above all else, Sami’s greatest love was for her family. Her fiancé, their two children together and her parents were simply the most important thing in her life. Sami’s legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. We rejoice in knowing that she is not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again, we love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents Tiffany Dugas Luent and Tommy Luent; fiancé Ronald “Teddy” Wicks III; children Ronald “R.J.” Wicks IV and Rylie Wicks; brother Aries Gilder; grandparents Adele Byers Dugas, Martin Joseph Dugas and James Luent; aunts and uncle Erin Dugas Hybart (Chris), Kylie Dugas Stelly (Roland) and Derek Dugas; cousins Cassie Dugas, Adelyn Baudoin, Aubrie Landry, Jonathan Hybart and Hunter Stelly; and Ruth Ned who was like a mother-in-law to her.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Linda Luent.
The family ask that donations be made in Sami’s memory to help defer the cost of services.
