Samantha Michelle Dugas

Samantha Michelle Dugas

Samantha Michelle Dugas, affectionately known by family and friends as “Sami” or “Xena,” passed away unexpectedly and too soon on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Gonzales. At her passing she was 23.

A memorial service was celebrated for Sami at 1 pm. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Pastor Armand Prentis officiated. Interment was held privately at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Dugas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags