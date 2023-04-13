Sally Anne Gouteriez

A service of Christian burial was held for Sally Anne Gouteriez, 78, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Greene Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia. Sally passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

The family requests that the visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday. Deacon Keith Duhon was the officiant. Deacon Duhon prayed the Rosary at 1 p.m. Following the 2 p.m. service, burial was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.

