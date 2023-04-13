A service of Christian burial was held for Sally Anne Gouteriez, 78, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Greene Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia. Sally passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
The family requests that the visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday. Deacon Keith Duhon was the officiant. Deacon Duhon prayed the Rosary at 1 p.m. Following the 2 p.m. service, burial was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
Sally was born March 6, 1945, in Delcambre and was a long time resident of New Iberia. She was employed at Howard Brothers and later worked for The Daily Iberian newspaper in circulation services. She was a very strong and independent woman, devoted friend and sister. Sally was a doting mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
Survivors include her son Brad Gouteriez and his wife Jennifer of Vicenza, Italy; her sister Lenora Frederick of Abbeville; and her two grandchildren, Braxton and Blakely Gouteriez.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Didier Gouteriez and the former Mida Gary; her brothers Caroll and Joseph Gouteriez; and two sisters, Betty Gouteriez and Shirley Delcambre.
Greene Funeral Home and Cremation Service, LLC, 802 Weldon St., New Iberia, 70560, 256-5152, was in charge of the arrangements.
