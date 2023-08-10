Russell James Landry

Funeral services will be held for Russell James Landry at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

The family requests visiting hours be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m.

