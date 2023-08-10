Funeral services will be held for Russell James Landry at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family requests visiting hours be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m.
Born on May 26, 1932 to the late Fred P. and Annie Mae LeBlanc Landry, Russell was the oldest boy of eight children to that union. He passed away peacefully at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Belle Teche Nursing Home.
Russell served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was employed at McMahon Musson Chevrolet as a salesman for 45 years as a dedicated employee.
He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed camping and traveling.
Survivors include one brother, Daniel Landry and wife Julia; five sisters, Verla Tarver, Joyce McBride and husband JD; Janelle Rivers, Patsy Guidry and husband Raymond Dale and Ruth Genest and husband Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Primeaux Landry; one sister, Earline Bourque; and his brothers-in-law Malcolm Tarver, Ashton Bourque, Dudley Derouen and Albert Rivers.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.