OBITUARY Russell C. Boutte Oct 28, 2022

Funeral services are pending for Russell C. Boutte, 84, who died at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.