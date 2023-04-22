OBITUARY Ruby V. Kolb Apr 22, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Ruby Vice Kolb, 89, who died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Kolb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save