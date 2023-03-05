A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for Ruby Rita Breaux Gonsuron, 100, who passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. on Saturday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A resident of New Iberia, Ruby was born in Loreauville on January 5, 1923, to the late Adam and Clara O’Brien Breaux.
Ruby worked for D.H. Castille in New Iberia for many years where she then met and married her husband, J.O. Together they raised their four children.
Ruby loved her family mini reunions (the O’Brien clan) where everyone gathered at one or another’s house and had a pot brewing on the stove with a delicious meal to be served. Ruby was a great cook just like her mother Clara. She taught her children to make things like boudin, hot tamales and meat pies. Ruby loved to crochet, make quilts, dresses for her granddaughters, along with doll clothes for her granddaughters.
One of her favorite things to do with her grandchildren was to rock and hum to them. She always said when she dies she hopes God would put her in the nursery so she could rock all the babies in heaven. Ruby was very much into her faith. She loved praying the rosary every day and never missed a 7 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Ruby would decorate for all the holidays and welcomed anyone who would come to visit, especially if they brought cold beer.
Mrs. Gonsuron is survived by a daughter Mary Kay Gonsuron Boudreaux (Tim) of New Iberia; two sons, David Gonsuron (Debbie) of North Carolina and Glenn Gonsuron of California; grandchildren Danielle Boudreaux Parker (Bryan), Shane Boudreaux (Lacey), Tyra Gonsuron Short (Jason), Ricky Gonsuron (Lindsay), Stuart Gonsuron (Christina), Sarah Gonsuron, Ashley Gonsuron and Allen Gonsuron (Laura); great-grandchildren Morgan and Cohen Parker, Winnie and Everlie Boudreaux, Caitlyn Buteaux Mauney (Hunter), John Bailey Delahoussaye, Madeline, Nathalie and Emery Gonsuron and Cecilia and Elizabeth Gonsuron; and a great-great grandchild Charlotte Mauney.
In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Joseph O. Gonsuron Jr.; son Ricky J. Gonsuron; siblings David Breaux and Theresa Breaux; stepson Allen J. Gonsuron; and daughter-in-law Layne Moore Gonsuron.
Urn bearers will be her sons David Gonsuron and Glenn Gonsuron.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
