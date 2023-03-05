Ruby Rita Breaux Gonsuron

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for Ruby Rita Breaux Gonsuron, 100, who passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Consolata Nursing Home. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. on Saturday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

