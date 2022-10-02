It is with great sadness that the McDonald family announces the loss of their mother Ruby Duhon McDonald.
A funeral service will be held for Ruby Duhon McDonald, 87, at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
A resident of Jefferson Island, Ruby was born on April 13, 1935, to the late Eugene and Martine Desormeaux Duhon. She passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease with her family by her side.
Ruby lived a life that was anchored in her strong faith. She had the gift of loving unconditionally and never judging others. She will be remembered as a loving wife, amazing mother, proud grandmother, good friend and a faithful servant of the Lord. She lived a Christian life and was kind to everyone.
She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Delcambre, where she attended every service up until her health began to fail. If the church doors were open, Ruby was there. She was the church treasurer for over 25 years. Ruby loved volunteering for Vacation Bible School and looked forward to this event every summer when she’d help in the kitchen planning, shopping and preparing meals for the children.
Ruby was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She was a member of Lizzie Chapter in Abbeville, Wisteria Chapter in New Iberia and Lafayette Chapter No. 46. She traveled all over Louisiana, as well as the United States and Canada attending Grand Chapter meetings, schools of instruction and initiations. She held the position of conductress.
She loved being a farmer’s wife, cooking delicious meals for her family and the men in the field. She was known for her beautiful needlepoint projects, many of which are framed and hanging on the walls in her home. Ruby also enjoyed traveling. Her travels took her to many states and countries, however her favorite place to visit was the Texas Hill Country, especially the towns of Mason and Fredericksburg. She loved wildflowers, wildlife and sunsets. She loved traveling with her husband to the deer camp in Mason and visiting with the locals, many of whom became lifelong friends. Ruby and Kermit made friends wherever they went and always attended services at the local Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Michael W. McDonald (Donna Larson McDonald), Tina McDonald Broussard (George P. Broussard Jr.) and Kermit W. McDonald Jr.; daughter-in-law Elaine Dore McDonald; grandchildren Bradley McDonald (Renee), Adam McDonald (Bonnie), Lisa McDonald McGee, Megan McDonald and Kermit W. McDonald III; great-grandchildren Madison McGee, Emily McGee, Amelia McGee, Jonathan McDonald, Sawyer McDonald, Colt McDonald, Noah Jenkins and Bailey Jenkins; sister Rita McDonald; sister-in-law Dot McDonald; brother-in-law Donald Darcey; godchildren Marie McDonald Menard, Patrice Duhon Wiggins, Denise Darcy Hebert and Sheila Simoneaux; family friend Eugene Benoit; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kermit W. McDonald Sr.; grandson Zack McDonald; grandson-in-law Chris Jenkins; brothers Eugene Duhon Jr., Cleveland Duhon and Melvin Duhon; sisters Margie Derise, Audrey Groff and Hilda Stelly.
Pallbearers will be Bradley McDonald, Adam McDonald, Kermit McDonald III, Jonathan McDonald, Noah Jenkins and Eugene Benoit.
Honorary pallbearers include Mark McDonald, Jude McDonald and Neal McDonald.
The family would like to express their gratitude to their mother’s caregivers Joann Mautrin, Gayle Johnson and former caregivers, Cynthia Davis and Melinda Robicheaux for the many years of loving service to their mother. They would also like to thank nurses Rob Estaville, Jeaneen LeBlanc and Jahanna Broussard with Traditions Hospice for their compassionate care and to Dr. Ronald Lahasky and his staff and Paul Stoutes and staff of Cashway Pharmacy of Erath for providing many years of excellent service, guidance and advice in helping their mother.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
