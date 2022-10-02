Ruby Duhon McDonald

It is with great sadness that the McDonald family announces the loss of their mother Ruby Duhon McDonald.

A funeral service will be held for Ruby Duhon McDonald, 87, at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home.

