OBITUARY Roy G. LaSalle Jr. Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Roy “Buddy” G. LaSalle Jr. , 63, who died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Haverhill Massachusetts.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Roy LaSalle, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Roy G. Lasalle Jr. New Iberia Arrangement Pend