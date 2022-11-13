Roy G. LaSalle Jr.

Roy G. LaSalle Jr. 

A memorial service will be held for Roy G. “Buddy” LaSalle Jr., 63, at 11 a.m. on Friday November 18, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.   

Buddy passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, after fighting a yearlong brave battle with throat cancer.

Tags