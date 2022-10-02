Rosemary D. Guidry

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Rosemary Davis Guidry, 85, the former Rosemary Davis, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. at the funeral home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

