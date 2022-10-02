Rosemary D. Guidry

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Rosemary Davis Guidry, 85, the former Rosemary Davis, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. at the funeral home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Olivier, she transitioned at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Rosemary accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Little Zorah Baptist Church in the Olivier community. She was an educator for 34 years at the Saint Martin Primary School in Saint Martinville, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
To cherish her memory she leaves one son, Joseph Thaddeus Guidry (Sherry) of New Iberia; four daughters, Jennifer Guidry Roberts (Jerome) of Olivier, Rosemary Antoine (Forrest) of New Iberia, Rashanette Guidry of Houston, Texas and Dorothy Stevens (Buzeel) of Mount Pleasant, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Mitchell Davis of Olivier; one sister, Leitha Mae Jacquet (Oswald Sr.) of Olivier; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Alton Guidry; one son, Patrick Guidry; one grandson, Joseph Tyrone Schanette; one great-grandson, De’Shaun Gilliam; her parents Milton Davis Sr. and Alice Polite Davis; one brother, Milton “Sonny” Davis Jr.; five sisters, Patricia Shivers, Yvonne Crofton, Elaine Ledet, Mary Jane Antoine and Alice Lewis.
Active pallbearers are Geiune Spencer, Alexander Livingston, Jarret Livingston, Andrew Roberts, Kavion Ledet and Emmanuel Guidry.
Honorary pallbearers are Joseph T. Guidry, Jerome Roberts, Forrest Antoine, Montel Gilliam, Buzeel Stevens and Mitchell Davis.