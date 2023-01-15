OBITUARY Rose P. Daniels Jan 15, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Rose Porter Daniels, 73, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rose Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident New Iberia Rose Porter Daniels Fletcher P. Daniels