Rose Mary Pepper Bergeron Delaune

JEANERETTE—Please join the family in praying for the repose of the soul of Rose Mary Pepper Bergeron Delaune, 86, who was born into eternal life on January 13, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Church by her nephew Fr. David Keegan and co-celebrants Fr. Francis Damoah and Fr. Mark Derise.

