Rose Mary A. Archangel

A worship service celebrating the life of Pastor Rose Mary August Archangel, 70, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia, LA. Dr. Allen Randle Sr. Pastor and Pastor Trent Davis will officiate the service. Her earthly resting place will be in Sorrel Community Cemetery
The family can be greeted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the visitation on Saturday at the church.
Rose transitioned from a life of labor to reward on Monday, August 23, 2022, in New Iberia, with her family at her bedside.
Rose was born on Saturday, August 2, 1952, to the parents of the late Beatrice August and Edgar Cerf Sr. and Peterson Mathews Sr. in Four Corners .
She attended the school of St. Mary Parish and was a graduate of Franklin Senior High School, Class of 1970. She married her soulmate Pastor Richard Archangel on April 24, 1971, and they enjoyed fifty-one blessed years.
Her work tenure spanned many years and was diverse, having worked at Jeanerette Mills for twenty years until their closing. She then began employment with the St. Mary Parish School Board as a para professional at several schools within the district and was currently at Lagrange Elementary School. Because of her worked ethics and dedication, she had the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students.
Rose was truly a virtuous woman. She confessed a hope in Christ at St. John Baptist Church and was baptized by the late Rev. Aaron Marks Sr. Her commitment to ministry afforded her to serve in other churches that includes Jesus Way (The Glorious Church), Word of Faith, Believer’s Family Worship Center and finally Franklin Evangelistic Outreach Church where she accepted her call to preaching the Gospel and was ordained by the late Pastor Leslie Hypolite in 1997, along with Pastor Richard. In 2014, she and Pastor Richard was lead of the Holy Spirit and founded God’s Garden of Life Church. Pastor Rose always had a sweet caring spirit. She was gifted in many areas but the encouragement she always gave stood out. She was a gift to the body of Christ.
Rose’s love and legacy will forever embrace the hearts of her husband, Richard Archangel of Jeanerette; her three children, Shedrick (Krystal) Archangel of Cedar Hill, Texas, Tyrick (Danielle) Archangel of Spring, Texas and Stephanie Martin of Jeanerette; seven grandchildren, Brittany Archangel, Kayshu Archangel, Kashay Archangel and Kaiyona Hepbourn, all from Cedar Hill, Texas, Lundun Archangel and Scotlun Archangel, both of Spring, Texas and Mannie Scott of Jeanerette; two great-grandchildren, Jaiden Howell and Mariah Warner both of Cedar Hill, Texas; her siblings Betty Edwards, Brenda (Jack) Poledoer, Sheryl Mathews and Peterson Mathews Jr., Charles Ray Cerf, Mary (Frankie) Cerf and Kevin Lewis all of Four Corners, Lionel Cerf and Keith Lewis both of Jeanerette, Leroy (Doris) August of Webster, Texas, Oneal (Ruby) Mathews of Houston, Texas, Samantha (Carroll) White of Youngsville, Dedie Joseph of New Iberia, Anitra Johnson of Port Arthur, Texas, Laurie (Arthur) Hardin of Nolanville, Texas and Shonda (Mark) Jenkins of Broussard; and other survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and the Christian community .
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by Edgar Cerf who raised her as his own daughter; two siblings, Betty Lee Hines and Van Matthews; a daughter-in-law Debrica Archangel; and her father and mother-in-law Mitchell and Josephine Barnes Archangel.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.
The light of God’s love that was shown from the beauty of her life will always be remembered as a testimony of her dedication to the cause of kingdom building.