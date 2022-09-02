Rose Mary A. Archangel

Rose Mary A. Archangel

A worship service celebrating the life of Pastor Rose Mary August Archangel, 70, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia, LA. Dr. Allen Randle Sr. Pastor and Pastor Trent Davis will officiate the service. Her earthly resting place will be in Sorrel Community Cemetery

The family can be greeted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the visitation on Saturday at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Archangel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

