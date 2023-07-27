Rose Gonsoulin Patout

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Rose Gonsoulin Patout, age 92, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday.

