A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Rose Gonsoulin Patout, age 92, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
A native of Loreauville and resident of St. Martinville, Rose passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 22, 1930, Rose was the only child of Lloyd and Lilly Rose Gonsoulin. She was a kind, pure-hearted woman who had a servant’s heart. She was a devout and faithful parishioner of Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church and dedicated so much of her time doing God’s work. Rose taught Catechism, was a member of Come Lord Jesus and was very involved in the church. She was also a dedicated mother to her seven children and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She might be best known for owning and operating along with her husband, Guys Catering, for several years. Rose enjoyed fishing at Grand Isle, square-dancing and tending to her vegetable garden. Most impressive was her history as a cattlewoman when she inherited 300 head of cattle from her father. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons Lloyd Patout, Guy Patout (Sheri), Thomas Patout (Noel) and Joseph Paul Patout (Kathleen); daughters Lilla Patout (Roland Fruge) and Adrienne Smith; daughter-in-law Vicky Patout; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gaston “Guy” Patout; son Edmund Patout; and parents Lloyd and Lilly Rose Gonsoulin.
Pallbearers will be James Smith, Lloyd Patout Jr., Brant Patout, Guy Micah Patout, Bryan Patout and Brycen Patout.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for their dedicated care and compassion for Mrs. Rose during her final days.