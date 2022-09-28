OBITUARY Rose D. Guidry Sep 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rose D. GuidryFuneral services are pending for Rose Mary Davis Guidry, 85, who died at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Rose Mary Davis Guidry Fletcher D. Guidry Arrangement Pend