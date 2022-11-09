Rose Belle Robicheaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Rose Belle Robicheaux, 103, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. William Blanda officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, November 11, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

