A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Rose Belle Robicheaux, 103, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. William Blanda officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, November 11, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, Rose Belle Robicheaux passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her residence in New Iberia.
Rose worked for Abdallas clothing store as a seamstress in the men’s department for 25 years. She loved sewing clothes for the children when they were younger. She loved her children and family. She truly enjoyed cooking for holidays and special occasions. As a matter of fact, her home was the destination for the holiday festivities.
In her spare time, she would tend to a flower garden that she enjoyed.
Rose Belle is survived by her children Lutha LeLeux of New Iberia, Nolan Robicheaux (Jane Claire) of New Iberia and Hope Broussard of Lake Arthur; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Dedier Robicheaux; parents Hubert and Rosa Desormeaux Leblanc; and her four siblings, Claude Leblanc, Antoine Leblanc, Lloyd Leblanc and Helen LaSalle.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Paul Broussard, Ray Broussard, Troy LeLeux, Darrin LeLeux, Blaise LeLeux, Alexander LeLeux, Orry Estes, Edward Broussard, Grant Broussard, Kevin Robicheaux and Val Robicheaux
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all the kindness and support they share with our family.