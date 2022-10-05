OBITUARY Rosalene R. Hills Oct 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Rosalene R. Hills, 58, who died at 6:26 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Rosalene Hills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend