Patoutville, LA – A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Rosalene R. Hills, 58, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church (10214 Eighty Arpent Road) with Rev. Joel Greene, Jr., Pastor officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Patoutville, LA.
Visitation hours will be observed at the church on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Patoutville, LA, she transitioned at 6:26 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, LA.
Rosalene accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church where she served in various ministries: member of the Pastor’s Aide committee and the church choir, assisted with bible school and the youth ministry. She was also a member of the Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Church Association.
Ms. Hills was a teacher at Jeanerette Headstart for 18 years, where she assisted to mold hundreds of young minds.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son: Kourtney Hills of Patoutville, LA; two daughters: Mary Hills of Patoutville, LA and Raveen Hills of Baton Rouge, LA; her parents: Frederick Hills, Sr. and Odelia Doucet Hills of Patoutville, LA; two brothers: Frederick Hills, Jr. (Constance) and Michael Hills, Sr; aunts: Katherine Hills Williams and Geraldine Hills Russell (James Jr.); uncles: Lee Doucet, Sr., Grant Hills III (Cleotha), and Edmond Hills (Ida); brother-in-law: Irving Day; godmother: Vera Alexander; godchildren: Conner Eugene and Ja'Niya Antoine; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Grant Hill, Sr. and Mary Agnes Jessie Hills; maternal grandparents: Jules Doucet and Florence Doucet; two sisters: Sheryl Hills Merrick and Linda Hills Day; one nephew: Jacoby Hills.
Active Pallbearers are Dion Merrick, Christopher Willis, Kenneth Livingston, LaDarrion Hills, Jared Hills, and Bryceson Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Edmond Hills, Grant Hills, III, James Russell, Jr., Lee Doucet, Sr., Dwayne Alexander, Cory Hills, Frederick Hills, Jr., Michael Hills, Sr., Zebulon Simon, Justin Hills, Michael Hills, Jr., Harry Francis, Michael Gage, Alan Eugene, Devin Merrick, Jakayron Mallery, Jaydan Mallery, Grant Hills IV, and Morman Alexander.