Ronald Joseph Judice

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Ronald “Ron” Joseph Judice, 95, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Burial will take place at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ronald “Ron” Joseph Judice passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 95 in Cade. A native of Loreauville, he resided on Shady Oak Lane along the banks of the Bayou Teche until his last years.
Ron Judice was born on May 11, 1928, in Loreauville to parents Stanley Joseph Judice and Loula Elizabeth Breaux with siblings Van and Virginia. Ron graduated from Loreauville High School in 1946 and served in the Army National Guard in 1947.
He married Anna Mae “Bennie” Latiolais Judice on November 6, 1948, and they raised four children, Suzette, Ted, Christie and David. After 37 years of marriage, his wife Bennie died at the early age of 56 following a struggle with cancer.
Ron enjoyed a long career with Texaco, joining the company in 1948 as a meter reader and advancing to Electronics and Computer Technician. He was a well-respected mentor to young engineers and earned an electrical engineering degree from Teche Area Vocational School in 1972. Ron retired from Texaco in 1987, with 39 years of service.
Ron enjoyed music, dancing, gardening, traveling, fishing, rabbit hunting and spending time with family. He was a sharp dresser with a quick wit, easy smile and trademark wave. Ron was a caring friend to many and a loving and devoted family member in his many roles of son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
Ron is survived by his sister Virginia Judice Edler and spouse Terry Edler; and his four children, Suzette Judice Beuhler and spouse Paul Beuhler, Ted Paul Judice and spouse Cindi Roberts Judice, Christie Judice Richard and spouse Chadd Richard and David James Judice and spouse Venita Gray Judice. Ron is also survived by nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are Aleece Beuhler Langford, Kim Beuhler Hays and spouse Phil, Jared Patrick Beuhler and spouse Adrienne, Ashley Judice-Jones and spouse Jerry, Adrian Judice Borrego and spouse Joel, Cody Michael Richard and spouse Krissi, Catherine Richard Thomas and spouse Dr. Corwin, Chase Michael Richard and Benjamin Judice. His great-grandchildren are Abby Langford, Ella Langford, Anya Beuhler, Emily Finn Beuhler, Brianne Hays, Kate Hays, Jordan Beuhler, Ian Beuhler, Darian May, Camille Jones, Eva Borrego, Shea Borrego, Andrei Borrego, Alec Richard, Bella Richard, Molli Richard, Dominic Zepherin, Ashton Thomas and Madelyn Thomas.
Ron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Leed Louis Judice and Laura Vaughn; his maternal grandparents Joseph Ademar Breaux Sr. and Amelia Dugas; his parents Stanley Joseph Judice and Loula Elizabeth Breaux; his loving wife Anna Mae “Bennie” Latiolais Judice; and his brother Van Judice.
Serving as pallbearers are Benjamin Judice, Cody Richard, Chase Richard, Alec Richard, Jared Beuhler, Dominic Zepherin and Dr. Corwin Thomas.
The family would like to thank the staff of Landmark of Acadiana and Traditions Hospice for helping to care for Ron this past year.