Ronald Joseph Judice

Ronald Joseph Judice

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Ronald “Ron” Joseph Judice, 95, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Burial will take place at All Saints Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Tags