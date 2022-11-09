OBITUARY Ronald Girouard Nov 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial services will be held at a later date for Ronald “Ron“ Girouard, 80 who died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.Ron elected to donate his body to the Tulane Medical School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronald Girouard Ron Memorial Service Date Lady Lourdes Hospital Tulane Medical School