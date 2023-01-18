Ronald Francis Clark

RYNELLA—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church for Ronald “Ronny” “Pop” Francis Clark, 81. Fr. James Nguyen will be the celebrant for the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with military honors.

The family is requesting visiting hours from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus # 7050 members. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

