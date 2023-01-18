Ronald Francis Clark

RYNELLA—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church for Ronald “Ronny” “Pop” Francis Clark, 81. Fr. James Nguyen will be the celebrant for the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with military honors.
The family is requesting visiting hours from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus # 7050 members. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Ronny was born in Weeks Island on January 29, 1941, to the late Francis and Sophie Broussard Clark. He passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Ronny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a devout catholic and a Vietnam veteran.
After serving his country honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, he was employed at Cargill Salt Mine and then went on to work at Halliburton for 27 years as a Bulk Plant Operator.
Ronny was a member of the VFW Post #1982, KC Council #7050 the American Legion #395 and St. Marcellus Catholic Church.
His hobbies included spending time outdoors, carpentry and wood working and staying active as a volunteer. He spent many hours at the VFW Hall, cooking and running the Bingo, served as the commander for two years and cooked meals for the Honor Guard.
His love for family and country were undeniable and he will be remembered by his family as a true gentleman.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years, Barbara Gary Clark; children Ronald Jude “Rusty” Clark and Tracy, Jimmy Watson, Michelle Watson, Don Romero and Sherri Chatelain and Pam Romero and Jerry Sewell; his grandchildren Elizabeth “Liz” Clark, Emma Clark, Aiden Clark, Melanie Byrne and Brady, Paige Romero, Don L. “Bubba” Romero II and Maria, Alex “T-Nam” Romero, Tristin Sewell, Aidan Chatelain and Morgan Chatelain; great-grandchildren Amelia Romero, Baby Don Romero III due in March, Brielle Byrne and Beau Byrne; and one sister, Alice Baranco and Timothy.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Neil Clark and his godmother Ledee Butler.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ronald Jude “Rusty” Clark, Don Romero, Don Romero II, Alex Romero, Tim Baranco and Jerry Sewell. His grandchildren, nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.