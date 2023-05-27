OBITUARY Ronald Bourque Sr. May 27, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANERETTE—Funeral services are pending for Ronald Bourque Sr., 71, who died on Thursday, May 25, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bourque, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save