Roberta Grace Williams

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Roberta Grace Williams passed away at the age of 70. 

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, 119 Jefferson Street, with visitation at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Cemetery near Crowley.

