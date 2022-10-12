On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Roberta Grace Williams passed away at the age of 70.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, 119 Jefferson Street, with visitation at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Cemetery near Crowley.
“Birdie,” or “Aunt Bertie,” as she was affectionately called by family, was a graduate of Louisiana State University and an award-winning elementary school teacher who inspired students in New Iberia area schools for thirty years. She loved to serve others in her community, and could often be found tutoring children, stuffing Christmas stockings for underprivileged families or crocheting hats for hospital patients. She also enjoyed photography, woodworking and was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church of New Iberia.
She is survived by her brother Roy Williams; niece Gretchen Williams Raley; niece Ashley Williams; nephew Matthew Williams; five great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father Robert Ensign Williams; her mother Iola Vera Faulk; her brothers Terrance Williams and Robert C. Williams; and her nephew Derek Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta’s honor to the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.