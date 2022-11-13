Roberta Bostick Simon passed away on the morning of October 24, 2022. Roberta donated her body to science through the LSU Medical School.
There are no services planned at this time.
Roberta was born in New Orleans on May 6, 1935.
She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at the Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1957 and a Medical Technologist degree at Touro Infirmary in 1959. She worked as a Cardio Pulmonary Technologist for 45 years, primarily at Ochsner Hospital.
She loved music and movies and she made every occasion memorable.
While working full time, she raised three daughters, Liane Connor, Robyn Proper and Brenda Kulhanek. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family members. She was blessed with grandchildren Christopher and Lindsay Raspino, George and Colin Scheaffer and Michelle and Michael, Krystal and Korynn Kulhanek. She also cared for her step grandchildren Alison and Jennefer Bryan. Roberta lived long enough to enjoy her great-grandchildren as well.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Robert Bostick Sr. and Mildred Vigier Bostick; her husband James H. Simon of New Iberia; Jean Ellis Simon; and granddaughter Krystal Kulhanek.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.