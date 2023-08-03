Robert Michael Dake

Funeral services will be held for Robert Michael Dake (Mike Dake) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1401 Marjie St., New Iberia.

He passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, at his home in New Iberia after battling cancer for 3 1/2 years.

