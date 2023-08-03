Funeral services will be held for Robert Michael Dake (Mike Dake) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1401 Marjie St., New Iberia.
He passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, at his home in New Iberia after battling cancer for 3 1/2 years.
He was born January 16, 1952 to Robert Lee Dake and Mary Beth Chambers of Baton Rouge. He grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from Glen Oaks High School in 1970. He also attended LSU.
Members of the community may remember him as “Mike Stripe”, where he owned an automotive trim shop in the 1980’s and 1990’s.
His first love was music. His father bought him his first guitar when he was 12 years old. Having played with bands in and around Baton Rouge he then moved to New Iberia and played music with the band “Just Us”.
Moving to Colorado, he attended songwriters’ workshops in Durango and played at festivals in Durango and Pagosa Springs. He became a BMI singer/songwriter before moving back to New Iberia from Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for nearly 50 years, he was very skillful at teaching his many Bible students.
Mike and his wife of 27 years Cynthia Hebert Dake of New Iberia enjoyed the company of his son Michael Louis Dake of Lafayette, his son James Scott Dake and wife Rebecca Withers Dake of Carencro, his daughter Krissie Dake Richard and husband Monty Richard of Lafayette.
His grandchildren are Maya and Alaina Dake of Pennsylvania (Mike), Molly Dake of New Orleans and Everleigh Dake of Carencro (Scott) and Blake and Madison Blanchard of Lafayette (Krissie).
Siblings include his sister Lynn Cuttforth and husband David of Baton Rouge, brother Chris Dake and wife Dara of Pride and sister Terry Guidry of Baton Rouge, along with their children Kevin and Gena Cuttforth, Matthew Dake and Amanda and Aaron Guidry.
The memorial talk will be given by long time friend, Leroy Hill.
