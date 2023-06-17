Robert Lee Conner Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Robert L. Conner Sr., 67, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. LeMell Drive, with Father Donald Bernard as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Edward Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. followed by memorial tributes.
Robert was born February 28, 1956, to the union of the late Paul Conner Jr. and Maude “Ms. Love” Conner in New Iberia. He was one of nine children. The family lived on Weeks Island and later relocated to New Iberia where Robert resided until God called him from his earthly home to his eternal home. After several months of declining health, Robert died peacefully with his beloved wife Deborah and their children by his side at 11 p.m. on June 11, 2023.
Robert attended Daniel Small Elementary. He was a member of the New Iberia Senior High graduating Class of 1974. After graduating from high school, he served his country with dignity and respect enlisting in the United State Air Force.
Robert accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Growing up he was a member of St. James Baptist Church and converted to Catholic to join his wife and children as a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he attended mass until his health declined.
On August 5, 1978, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life Deborah F. Conner. To this union two children were born Sherial and Robert Jr. Throughout his life he was passionate about spending time with those he loved. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who loved his family unconditionally.
Robert was an avid Saints fan. In his words, “I was a fan when the fans wore paper bags.” He was the life of the party and loved entertaining family and friends. He loved music and was always listening to his favorite hits. During his younger years he was active in softball and basketball. His passion for sports led him to become an active coach for his children’s baseball, football and basketball leagues.
Robert had a love and passion for people. He began his career working in the oil field. He worked for Iberia Parish Government as a Chief Sewerage Operator. Then went to truck driving school where he began his career as a professional driver. He drove cross country and trained many young men who admired him as they became professional drivers. His work career ended when his health began to decline and he retired from Bayou Companies after 15 years of service. Robert was indeed a hard worker and excellent provider for his family.
He leaves to cherish and in God’s care his devoted wife of 45 years Deborah F. Conner; his caring children Sherial Marie Conner and Robert Conner Jr. (Agnes) of Youngsville; his grandchildren who were the apple of his eyes Aa’Raion Conner and Aidan Kimble; siblings Joyce M. Conner, Paul Conner III (Carolyn) of Richmond, California, Rita C. Johnson, JoAnn C. Spencer, Arlene Conner and Allen Ray Conner (Barbara); special nephews whom he helped rear Christopher Delahoussaye Jr. and Shaquil Delahoussaye; sisters-in-law Christella Grimes of Hampton, Virginia and Carolyn Fusilier of Compton, California; brothers-in-law Wilbert Delahoussaye (Carol) and Christopher Delahoussaye Sr.; a loyal and caring friend Beverly Guillory of Dallas, Texas; godchildren Verna Rogers Jr., Nyeshia Thibodeaux, Carlton Briscoe and Anria Peterson Olsen; and a host of family and friends.
He is reunited with his past loved ones which include his parents; siblings Patricia A. Conner and Patrick “Faff” Conner; in-laws Sadie Jones, Sedonia Jones, Mose Carson, Wilbert “Tony” Delahoussaye and Mildred Carson-Delahoussaye; brothers-in-law Harry “Joe-Blow” Fusilier, Maurice Grimes, Albert Johnson Sr. and Melvin Spencer; godchild Chad Delahoussaye; and special friends Woodrow “Bo-Ray” Delahoussaye, Verdna Rogers Sr., Carlton Briscoe and Terry Delahoussaye Sr.