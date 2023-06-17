Robert Lee Conner Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Robert L. Conner Sr., 67, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. LeMell Drive, with Father Donald Bernard as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Edward Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. followed by memorial tributes.

