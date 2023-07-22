Robert Landry

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Robert Paul Landry, age 51, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Family and friends will gather at St. John the Evangelist Church at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. prior to the start of celebration of the Holy Eucharist.
Robert Paul Landry, 51, of Carencro, passed away on July 17, 2023, doing what he loved most, traveling and hiking in national parks.
Robert was born on August 28, 1971, in New Iberia to Walter Sr. and Faye Webre Landry.
After Robert graduated from Jeanerette Senior High School in 1989 he went on to study English and French at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. After graduating with a degree in English he started his teaching career. Robert taught several levels of English and French before taking a short break to work at Yellowstone National Park and write for newspapers and magazines. Robert eventually went back to his love of being an educator and was an inspiration to his students.
Robert’s most admirable and memorable qualities were his loving and giving nature which he extended to his family and friends. He could easily put anyone at ease with his quick wit and humor. Robert was an amazing uncle. He spent many summers traveling with his siblings, nephews and nieces to national parks and museums. He loved watching football on Sundays with his nephews. His devotion as a son, brother, uncle and godfather will be forever treasured by his family.
Robert had many exceptional talents. The most significant ability he had was to teach himself any skill. He was a self-taught violinist, renovator and experienced hiker. Robert loved traveling and visiting national parks. He was an avid reader and skilled at woodworking and painting.
The loss that his family and friends will feel by his passing will be tremendous but the memories of Robert’s joy, warmth and humor will live on forever.
Robert is survived by his mother Faye Webre Landry; 14 siblings, Susan Derouen (Michael), Jennifer Landry Gary, Sandra Boudreaux (Hale), Michael Landry (Robin), Walter J. “Wally” Landry Jr., Christine Landry, Julie LaBiche (Kip), Stephen Landry (Annette), Rebecca Napier (John), Timothy “Timmy” Landry (Virginia), Patrick Landry (Cara), Rachel Muffoletto (Brandon), John Landry (Calli) and Catherine Landry; godchildren Thomas Gary and Zachary Napier; 32 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Walter J. Landry Sr.; his paternal grandparents Walter E. and Dorothy Landry; his maternal grandparents Roy and Bessie Webre; and his niece Emily Landry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Derouen, Marcus John Gary, Brian Boudreaux, Andre Muffoletto, Zachary Napier and Luke Landry.
Honorary pallbearers will be his six brothers.
The family would like to thank all his friends and family for all the love and support they shared with our family during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Robert Landry’s honor to any Roman Catholic Church for masses said in his memory.