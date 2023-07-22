Robert Landry

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Robert Paul Landry, age 51, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. 

Family and friends will gather at St. John the Evangelist Church at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. prior to the start of celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

