LOREAUVILLE– A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Robert Judice, Sr., 90, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the funeral home.

