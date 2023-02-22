LOREAUVILLE– A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Robert Judice, Sr., 90, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Robert Judice Sr. passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Husband, father, grandfather, soulmate, gentle soul, entrepreneur and hard worker. These are just a few of the attributes of Robert Judice Sr. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed being with his family. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a man that loved to work. He always stood ready to fix any mechanical device for his family and friends. There was nothing he could not repair or make better than it was when it was brand new. His favorite hobby was restoring old farm tractors and equipment.
Mr. Robert Judice Sr. is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pearly Laviolette Judice; his children Debbie Oubre (Rickie), Babs Dees, Renetta Judice (Gayle Gilbert), Robert “Rob” Judice Jr. (Byron Plaisance) and Charles Judice (April); siblings Thelma Miller (Travis), Anthony “Joe” Judice (Gladys) and Betty Dupuis; twelve grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Antonie and Maire Braquet Judice; his sister Jeanne Judice; and brother-in-law Donald Dupuis.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Leonard Judice Jr., Tucker Habetz, B.J. Habetz, Ray Dees Jr., Luke Judice and Noah Verret.
The family would like to thank the Carpenter House staff for the kindness they showed towards our family during these trying times.