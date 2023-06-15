OBITUARY Robert Conner Sr. Jun 15, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Robert Conner Sr., 67, who died at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Conner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save