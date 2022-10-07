New Iberia, LA – A home-going celebration of life for Robbie “Butch” Marks 66, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Bashay, officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia, LA.
Visitation hours will be observed at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, LA, he transitioned at 2:23 P.M. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Lafayette, LA.
Robbie was a true family man, one who passed on his strong work ethics and discipline to his children, grandchildren, and other family members. He worked for many years in the oilfield industry and became a highly sought-out crane operator. He was skilled, in fact, that his skill opened the way for him to serve internationally, such as in Africa, Scotland, England, and other places. He was blessed to pass this skill on to his two sons, Antonio Francis, Dominic Francis and his daughter, Tamica Marks. He was recently employed as a dedicated groundskeeper at Holy Family Cemetery.
Robbie was affectionately called “Buffalo Man” by family and friends, and was widely known by his nickname, “Frankie Beverly”, for his love of music, but especially the old-school R&B group Maze. He loved sports and was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. Robbie loved his family immensely and cherished spending time with all of them. He truly lived life to the fullest, and was a kind, caring, loving, generous person, with a heart that would give others the shirt off his back. Robbie had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others along with sharing his wisdom and advice with them.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his five sons: Antonio Francis of Lafayette, LA, Dominic Francis (Angela) of Loreauville, LA, Robbie Fusilier, Farris Fusilier, and Jeremy Smothers all New Iberia, LA; six daughters: Tamica Marks of Dallas, TX, Natisha Brown, Brandy Francis, Lee Ann Fusilier, Tiffany Marks, and Keisha Fusilier all of New Iberia, LA; one sister: Wanda Brown Daurbigny (Michael) of New Iberia, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Georgia Mae Marks Brown; one son: Robbie Antoine; one brother: Leonard Earl Brown; one grandchild: Torey Walker; maternal grandparents: Pharez and Georgianna Porter Marks.
Active pallbearers are Antonio Francis, Jr., Jatory Marks, Darren Collette, Marcus Polk, Harold Marks, and Robbie Fusilier.
Honorary pallbearers are Dedrick Latulas, Christopher King, Antonio Francis, Donald Marks, Dominic Francis and Bryant Marks.