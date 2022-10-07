Robbie Marks

New Iberia, LA – A home-going celebration of life for Robbie “Butch” Marks 66, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Bashay, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia, LA.

To plant a tree in memory of Robbie Marks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

