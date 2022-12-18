ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Rita Nunez Davis, 100, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Steven LeBlanc officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A recitation of the Rosary was held at 10:30 a.m.
Rita L. Davis was born on Bayou Tigre south of Delcambre on February 14, 1922. Rita passed away at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home at the age of 100.
Her family moved to Avery Island when she was six years old. She attended Avery Island School from first grade to fifth grade. Then she attended the old New Iberia High School from seventh grade to eleventh grade (at the time Louisiana school districts only required eleven years to graduate). She worked for Humble Oil Company, McIlhenny Company, the Bank of Erath, The Texas Company and finished the last 28 years of her career with Texaco at the Sabine Hub south of Erath as an executive secretary, proficient in typing and short handwriting.
Her first marriage with Jonas Donald Nunez of Erath produced an infant son who passed away a few hours after birth. Donald, who was a decorated World War II veteran passed away in a car accident in 1950 at 28 years old. She remarried to Richard L. Davis in 1981, who was also a WW II and Korean War veteran and a co-worker at Texaco as procurement manager. She and Rick loved to socialize with friends and traveled throughout the USA.
She is survived by her many nieces and nephews; her stepdaughters Rickie Lynn and her husband Arthur James Maloney Jr. and Tamera Ann and her husband Stephen Ray Crosby; her step grandchildren Christy Lynn, Lori Allison and Pamela Shawn, Charmin Catherine, Richard Stephen, Thomas Christopher and David Lowell; and her several step great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Elodie Girouard Landry; her first husband Jonas Donald Nunez; her second husband Richard L. Davis; her sisters Nina Primeaux, Nola Romero, Gertrude Dubois, Viola Dubois and Ann David; and her brothers,Fualdes Landry, Lennis Landry, Calvin Landry, Sefrien Landry, Simon Landry and Oston Landry.
Serving as pallbearers were Kaden Romero, Dave Landry, Greg Dubois, A. J. Meloney, Randall Landry and Dustin Gaspard.