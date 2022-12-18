Rita Nunez Davis

ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Rita Nunez Davis, 100, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Steven LeBlanc officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A recitation of the Rosary was held at 10:30 a.m.

