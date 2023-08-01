A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Rita Mazie Boudreaux Landry. Fr. Garrett Savoie, pastor will officiate at the services.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Mazie was born on May 12, 1927, in Iberia Parish to the Late Gabriel “Bee” and Marie “Bee” Landry. She passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avanti Senior Living at the age of 96.
A beautiful person inside and out, she enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren. She and her husband were the proud owners of Gragnon Wholesale in New Iberia for many years.
She was employed as a school secretary at North Lewis Elementary for ten years and then went on to work at the Iberia Parish School Board office. She served as a master tutor for PEPI from 1986-1999.
Mazie is survived by four sons, Patrick Landry and wife Lucy, James “Jimmy” Landry and wife Cathy, Paul Landry and wife Mary Kay and Joseph “Joe” Landry; daughter-in-law Paula Landry; grandchildren Dana Sutherland and husband Scott, Drew Landry, Glynn Boudreaux, Bridget Staton and husband Bryan, Tonia Landry, Scott Landry and wife Melissa, Tyler Landry and wife Emmie and Mai Landry; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert “Boozo” Landry; one son, Martin Landry; one grandson, Gabe Landry; three sisters, Ella Culp, Hazel Delahoussaye and Judy Comeaux; and three brothers, Dr. Paul “Sonny” Boudreaux, Nelson Boudreaux Sr. and Ernest Boudreaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Paul Landry, Scott Landry, Tyler Landry, Glynn Boudreaux, Payton Finley, Kohl Finley, Drew Landry and Joey Comeaux.
James “Jimmy” Landry and Joseph “Joe” Landry will be honorary pallbearers.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff at Garden View, Consolata Nursing Home and Avanti Senior Living and all of her amazing and loving sitters.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Catholic High Endowment Fund, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Mazie’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Landry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.