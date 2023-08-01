A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Rita Mazie Boudreaux Landry. Fr. Garrett Savoie, pastor will officiate at the services.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Landry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

