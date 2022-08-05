Rita Faye Gary

Rita Faye Gary passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded in love by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center after a hard fought battle with cancer. At her passing she was 67.

Funeral services will be celebrated for Rita at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

