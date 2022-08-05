Rita Faye Gary passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded in love by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center after a hard fought battle with cancer. At her passing she was 67.
Funeral services will be celebrated for Rita at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 5 p.m.
Rita was born on February 27, 1955, in New Iberia to the late Nedier and Mildred Parker Gary and was one of five children born to that union. She was raised in a family steeped in Cajun tradition and learned the value of working hard.
Rita was a loving and kindhearted woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She had a green thumb and liked tending to and being out in her flower garden. Rita was also an avid reader and could devour a good book in one sitting. Most importantly and above all else, Rita’s greatest love was for her family. She cherished her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. We rejoice in knowing that she is not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again. We love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings Leroy Gary (Brenda), Mary Musemeche (Gaylord), Lou Ella LeBlanc (Gabriel) and Linda Belaire (Ernest); special friend Dickie Broussard; nieces and nephews Clint Musemeche, Terrence Musemeche, Michael Theriot, Maggie Theriot, Laurie Vanderbrook and Cory Gary; and great-nieces and nephews Griffin, Hadley, Adam, Evie and Ellie.
She is preceded in death by her parents Neider and Mildred Parker Gary.
Relative and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Mrs. Gary’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
