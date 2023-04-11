LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Rickie James Oubre, 69, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mr. Oubre passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Rickie was a graduate of Loreauville High School and played basketball and football. After high school, he continued his education in electronics and went on to become a foreman in the oilfield for many years before retiring as maintenance team leader at BP Na Kika.
Mr. Rickie was a very talented craftsman. He enjoyed woodworking, turning bowls and even built his own home. Rickie was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed duck hunting, going to the camp and fishing. He was always willing to help his children and grandchildren with school projects. Always up for an adventure, Rickie never turned down the chance to try something new, he even became a pilot for an hour.
He is survived by his wife Debra “Debbie” Judice Oubre of Loreauville; children Beneth Frame and husband Dean of Lafayette, B.J. Habetz and wife Courtney of Youngsville, Noelie “Nikki” Dore and husband Brandon of Youngsville, Renee Renard and husband Zack of Delcambre and Tiffany Poche and husband Justin of Catahoula; grandchildren Hunter and Brandon Frame, Mia Arceneaux, Tucker, Emmy, Blakely, Camden and Cade Habetz, Rhett Dore, Kason and Addie Renard, Paisley and Rowan Poche; brother Mike Oubre and wife Mary of Coteau; and sister Trudie Oubre-Bryant of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Gertrude Breaux Oubre.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tate Oubre, Zack Renard, Justin Poche, Brandon Dore, Dean Frame and Sam Oubre.
Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Oubre and Tucker Habetz.