Rickie James Oubre

Rickie James Oubre

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Rickie James Oubre, 69, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rickie Oubre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags