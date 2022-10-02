OBITUARY Rickey Lee Curry Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEANERETTE-Funeral services will be held for Rickey Lee Curry, 58, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m.David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements To plant a tree in memory of Rickey Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chris Cambre Christianity Baldwin Funeral Service Sacred Heart Condolence Lee Curry Book Funeral Home Rickey Rosary