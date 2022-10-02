JEANERETTE-Funeral services will be held for Rickey Lee Curry, 58, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church.  A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m.

